BRIEF-True Health Group LLC raises $157 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* True Health Group LLC says it has raised $157 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $157 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kBnfSJ)
Oct 31 (Reuters) -
KIYO HOLDINGS, INC
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 44.30 39.80 Recurring 7.70 4.10 Net 5.60 3.50 NOTE - Kiyo Holdings, Inc is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8415.TK1.
Feb 10 Two U.S. senators sought details from Goldman Sachs Group Inc's chief executive on the extent to which the bank's employees were involved in drafting of the recent executive orders on banking and fiduciary regulations.
* Victory Capital Management Inc reports a 7.19 percent passive stake in Adtran Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2lxDBJs) Further company coverage: