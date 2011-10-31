Oct 31 (Reuters) -

NISHIKAWA KEISOKU CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.15 4.16 11.00 23.50 (+23.8 pct) (+20.0 pct) Operating 94 mln 42 mln 200 mln

740 mln

(+122.8 pct)

Recurring 100 mln 45 mln

200 mln 750 mln

(+119.0 pct)

Net prft 48 mln loss 20 mln prft 110 mln prft 420 mln EPS prft Y14.15 loss Y5.95 prft Y32.13 prft Y122.66

NOTE - Nishikawa Keisoku Co Ltd is a wholesaler of measuring equipment.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

