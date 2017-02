Oct 31 (Reuters) -

MEC CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.30 3.20 Operating 474 mln 350 mln Recurring 414 mln 327 mln Net loss 19 mln loss 91 mln

NOTE - Mec Co Ltd holds a major market share in surface treatment chemicals for electric circuit boards. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4971.TK1.