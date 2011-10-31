Oct 31 (Reuters) -

IMMUNO BIOLOGICAL LABORATORIES CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 403 mln 498 mln 910 mln (-19.1 pct) (+11.1 pct) (-14.1%) Operating loss 48 mln loss 119 mln prft 10 mln

Recurring loss 47 mln loss 114 mln prft 25 mln Net loss 57 mln loss 121 mln prft 20 mln EPS loss Y93.70 loss Y196.52 prft Y32.44 Shares

616,400 616,400

Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Immuno Biological Laboratories Co Ltd is the full company name.

