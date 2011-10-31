Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 31 (Reuters) -
DIJET INDUSTRIAL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.38 4.04 9.00 (+8.6 pct) (+39.0 pct) (+8.2%) Operating prft 290 mln loss 8 mln prft 755 mln (+170.5%) Recurring prft 239 mln loss 49 mln prft 695 mln
(+220.9%) Net
prft 220 mln loss 82 mln prft 565 mln
(+252.6%)
EPS prft Y7.38 loss Y2.76 prft Y18.93 Annual div
Y3.00 nil -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
Y3.00
NOTE - Dijet Industrial Co Ltd is a super-hard tool maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6138.TK1.
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.