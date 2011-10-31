Oct 31 (Reuters) -

IMAGEONE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

1.95 2.22 2.10

(-12.2 pct) (+0.4 pct) (+7.9%) Operating loss 60 mln prft 30 mln prft 70 mln Recurring loss 65 mln prft 9 mln prft 50 mln Net loss 72 mln loss 4 mln prft 20 mln EPS loss Y2,102.62 loss Y134.57 prft Y580.28 Shares 35,211 35,211 Annual div nil nil nil -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div nil nil nil

NOTE - ImageOne Co Ltd is a distributor of digital contents.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

