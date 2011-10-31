Oct 31 (Reuters) -
ALPINE ELECTRONICS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 95.10
98.02 190.00
(-3.0 pct) (+28.3 pct) (-5.6%)
Operating 3.13 6.99 3.70
(-55.2 pct)
(-66.8%) Recurring 2.90
6.03 3.70
(-51.8 pct) (-65.7%) Net
2.21 4.97 2.50
(-55.5 pct)
(-58.5%) EPS Y31.70
Y71.23 Y35.83 Annual div
Y20.00 Y20.00
-Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Alpine Electronics Inc makes car audio equipment and
is affiliated with Alps Electric Co Ltd (6770.T).
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6816.TK1.