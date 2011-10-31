Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 31 (Reuters) -
KAWASAKI KINKAI KISEN KAISHA LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 21.14 19.80 41.10 (+6.8 pct) (+10.6 pct) (+5.6%) Operating 711 mln 1.96 1.40
(-63.8 pct) (+147.5 pct) (-47.9%) Recurring 601 mln 1.84 1.20 (-67.3 pct) (+148.4 pct) (-52.4%) Net
447 mln 1.22 750 mln
(-63.2 pct) (+83.1 pct) (-50.1%) EPS Y15.25 Y41.43 Y25.55 Annual div
Y7.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div Y3.50 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y3.50
NOTE - Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen Kaisha Ltd is a coastal shipping company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9179.TK1.
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.