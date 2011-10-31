Oct 31 (Reuters) -
CHUCO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.08
1.93 4.25
(+7.7 pct) (+6.5 pct) (+7.8%)
Operating 79 mln 63 mln 150 mln
(+24.1 pct)
(+15.0%) Recurring 78 mln
54 mln 130 mln (+44.1
pct) (+13.6%) Net
60 mln 41 mln 100 mln
(+46.3 pct) (+18.8%)
EPS Y9.38 Y6.49
Y15.47 Shares 7 mln
7 mln Annual div
Y4.50 Y3.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y4.50
NOTE - Chuco Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
