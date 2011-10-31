Oct 31 (Reuters) -

CHUCO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.08 1.93 4.25 (+7.7 pct) (+6.5 pct) (+7.8%) Operating 79 mln 63 mln 150 mln

(+24.1 pct) (+15.0%) Recurring 78 mln 54 mln 130 mln (+44.1 pct) (+13.6%) Net

60 mln 41 mln 100 mln

(+46.3 pct) (+18.8%)

EPS Y9.38 Y6.49

Y15.47 Shares 7 mln 7 mln Annual div

Y4.50 Y3.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y3.00

Y4.50

NOTE - Chuco Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

