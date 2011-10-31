Oct 31 (Reuters) -

PALTAC CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 395.95 387.75 770.00 (+2.1 pct) (+1.6%) Operating 5.11 4.15 9.20

(+23.2 pct) (+55.6%) Recurring 7.51 6.52 14.20 (+15.2 pct) (+23.6%) Net

2.64 3.33 6.10

(-20.5 pct) (+77.8%) EPS Y71.00 Y89.35 Y109.21 Shares 37 mln 37 mln Annual div

Y40.00 Y40.00 -Q2 div Y20.00 Y20.00

-Q4 div Y20.00

Y20.00

NOTE - Paltac Corp is a wholesaler of cosmetics and detergents.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

