Oct 31 (Reuters) -
PALTAC CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 395.95
387.75 770.00
(+2.1 pct) (+1.6%)
Operating 5.11 4.15 9.20
(+23.2 pct)
(+55.6%) Recurring 7.51
6.52 14.20
(+15.2 pct) (+23.6%) Net
2.64 3.33 6.10
(-20.5 pct)
(+77.8%) EPS Y71.00
Y89.35 Y109.21 Shares 37
mln 37 mln Annual div
Y40.00
Y40.00
-Q2 div Y20.00 Y20.00
-Q4 div Y20.00
Y20.00
NOTE - Paltac Corp is a wholesaler of cosmetics and
detergents.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8283.TK1.