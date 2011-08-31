BRIEF-Gray completes refinancing of senior credit facility
* Gray Television Inc- Refinancing is expected to reduce cash interest expense by approximately $3.8 million annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 31 (Reuters) -
ACCESS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
July 31,2011 July 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.30 3.50 Recurring prft 120 mln loss 860 mln Net loss 401 mln loss 1.20 NOTE - Access Co Ltd is a major developer of software for personal digital assistants, mobile phones. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4813.TK1.
HELSINKI, Feb 7 Elevator maker Kone launched new maintenance offers on Tuesday as the Finnish company seeks growth from services in the highly competitive elevator industry.
* New Relic announces third quarter of fiscal year 2017 results