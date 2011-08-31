Aug 31 (Reuters) -

ACCESS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

July 31,2011 July 31,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.30 3.50 Recurring prft 120 mln loss 860 mln Net loss 401 mln loss 1.20 NOTE - Access Co Ltd is a major developer of software for personal digital assistants, mobile phones. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4813.TK1.