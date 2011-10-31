Oct 31 (Reuters) -
TOSHO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.89
5.35 11.90
(+10.2 pct) (+1.4 pct) (+10.2%)
Operating 1.26 1.22 2.52
(+3.6 pct) (+10.4 pct)
(+14.6%) Recurring 1.17
1.13 2.30
(+4.0 pct) (+18.0 pct) (+15.0%) Net
661 mln 584 mln 1.22
(+13.3 pct) (+8.2 pct)
(+13.9%) EPS Y37.62
Y33.20 Y69.34 Shares 18
mln 18 mln Annual div
Y12.00
Y11.00
-Q2 div Y6.00 Y5.50
-Q4 div Y5.50
Y6.00
NOTE - Tosho Co Ltd operates sports clubs and golf driving
ranges.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
