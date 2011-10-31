Oct 31 (Reuters) -

TOSHO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.89 5.35 11.90 (+10.2 pct) (+1.4 pct) (+10.2%) Operating 1.26 1.22 2.52

(+3.6 pct) (+10.4 pct) (+14.6%) Recurring 1.17 1.13 2.30 (+4.0 pct) (+18.0 pct) (+15.0%) Net

661 mln 584 mln 1.22

(+13.3 pct) (+8.2 pct) (+13.9%) EPS Y37.62 Y33.20 Y69.34 Shares 18 mln 18 mln Annual div

Y12.00 Y11.00 -Q2 div Y6.00 Y5.50

-Q4 div Y5.50

Y6.00

NOTE - Tosho Co Ltd operates sports clubs and golf driving ranges.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

