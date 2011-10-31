Oct 31 (Reuters) -

PANASONIC CORP

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

Sales 4.01 trln 4.00 trln Operating 47.60 10.00 Pretax loss 159.34 loss 50.00 Net loss 136.15 loss 70.00 NOTE - Panasonic Corp is one of world's largest consumer electronics makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National' brands, among others. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules.)