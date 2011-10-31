Oct 31 (Reuters) -
PANASONIC CORP
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Sales 4.01 trln 4.00 trln
Operating 47.60 10.00 Pretax loss
159.34 loss 50.00 Net loss 136.15 loss
70.00 NOTE - Panasonic Corp is one of world's largest
consumer electronics
makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National'
brands, among others. (Figures are reported based on U.S.
accounting rules.) For latest earnings estimates made by
Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6752.TK1.