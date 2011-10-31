Oct 31 (Reuters) -

JSP CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 45.97 45.76 93.00 (+0.5 pct) (+17.9 pct) (+1.1%) Operating 2.76 3.80 5.70

(-27.3 pct) (+75.4 pct) (-24.5%) Recurring 2.80 3.77 5.80 (-25.7 pct) (+83.0 pct) (-26.3%) Net

1.88 2.80 3.40

(-33.0 pct) (+95.0 pct) (-30.4%) EPS Y62.91 Y91.06 Y114.03 Annual div

Y30.00 Y30.00 -Q2 div Y15.00 Y15.00

-Q4 div Y15.00

Y15.00

NOTE - JSP Corp is a specialist maker of foamed plastics.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7942.TK1.