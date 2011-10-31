Oct 31 (Reuters) -
JSP CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 45.97
45.76 93.00
(+0.5 pct) (+17.9 pct) (+1.1%)
Operating 2.76 3.80 5.70
(-27.3 pct) (+75.4 pct)
(-24.5%) Recurring 2.80
3.77 5.80
(-25.7 pct) (+83.0 pct) (-26.3%) Net
1.88 2.80 3.40
(-33.0 pct) (+95.0 pct)
(-30.4%) EPS Y62.91
Y91.06 Y114.03 Annual div
Y30.00 Y30.00
-Q2 div Y15.00 Y15.00
-Q4 div Y15.00
Y15.00
NOTE - JSP Corp is a specialist maker of foamed plastics.
