Oct 31 (Reuters) -
NIPPON SYNTHETIC CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 44.60
46.49 89.00
(-4.1 pct) (+3.4 pct) (-5.3%)
Operating 3.97 5.69 8.00
(-30.3 pct) (+2.0 pct)
(-23.8%) Recurring 3.48
5.18 7.40
(-32.8 pct) (+0.5 pct) (-28.8%) Net
1.81 2.92 3.90
(-38.0 pct) (-0.9 pct)
(-35.0%) EPS Y18.59
Y29.98 Y40.04 Annual div
Y12.00 Y12.00
-Q2 div Y6.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y7.00
Y6.00
NOTE - Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co Ltd is a
leading maker of polyvinyl alcohol.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4201.TK1.