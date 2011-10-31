Oct 31 (Reuters) -

NIPPON SYNTHETIC CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 44.60 46.49 89.00 (-4.1 pct) (+3.4 pct) (-5.3%) Operating 3.97 5.69 8.00

(-30.3 pct) (+2.0 pct) (-23.8%) Recurring 3.48 5.18 7.40 (-32.8 pct) (+0.5 pct) (-28.8%) Net

1.81 2.92 3.90

(-38.0 pct) (-0.9 pct) (-35.0%) EPS Y18.59 Y29.98 Y40.04 Annual div

Y12.00 Y12.00 -Q2 div Y6.00 Y5.00

-Q4 div Y7.00

Y6.00

NOTE - Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co Ltd is a leading maker of polyvinyl alcohol.

