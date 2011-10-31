Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 31 (Reuters) -
MISUMI GROUP INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 63.16 58.70 130.00 (+7.6 pct) (+52.6 pct) (+7.3%) Operating 8.13 8.71 16.40
(-6.7 pct) (+310.8 pct)
(+5.4%) Recurring 8.35 8.49 16.60 (-1.6 pct) (+350.5 pct) (+9.0%) Net
4.78 4.94 9.20
(-3.3 pct) (+711.6 pct) (+2.1%) EPS Y53.29 Y55.63 Y102.43 Diluted EPS
Y53.15 Y55.53 Annual div Y22.00
Y20.20 -Q2 div Y10.20 Y9.70
-Q4 div Y10.50
Y11.80
NOTE - Misumi Group Inc is a catalogue retailer of metallic molds parts and parts for factory automation equipment.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9962.TK1.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.