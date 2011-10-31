Oct 31 (Reuters) -
MITSUBISHI LOGISTICS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 98.90
79.85 202.00
(+23.9 pct) (+11.3 pct) (+14.9%)
Operating 6.38 6.69 12.40
(-4.6 pct) (+27.0 pct)
(+1.9%) Recurring 7.46
7.55 13.90
(-1.2 pct) (+27.2 pct) (+1.5%) Net
4.03 3.89 7.80
(+3.8 pct) (+20.4 pct)
(+11.9%) EPS Y23.01
Y22.16 Y44.50 Annual div
Y12.00 Y12.00
-Q2 div Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q4 div Y6.00
Y6.00
NOTE - Mitsubishi Logistics Co Ltd is a major warehousing
company.
