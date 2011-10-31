Oct 31 (Reuters) -

ICHINEN HOLDINGS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 23.67 23.81 49.00 (-0.6 pct) (+1.1 pct) (+3.7%) Operating 1.89 1.52 3.20

(+23.8 pct) (+11.0 pct)

(+1.6%) Recurring 1.75 1.33 2.83 (+31.6 pct) (+11.6 pct) (+2.2%) Net

1.08 914 mln 1.31

(+18.1 pct) (+25.5 pct) (-11.8%) EPS Y42.95 Y36.37 Y52.08 Annual div

Y18.00 Y18.00 -Q2 div Y9.00 Y9.00

-Q4 div Y9.00

Y9.00

NOTE - Ichinen Holdings Co Ltd offers car maintenance and leasing services.

