Oct 31 (Reuters) -
ICHINEN HOLDINGS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 23.67
23.81 49.00
(-0.6 pct) (+1.1 pct) (+3.7%)
Operating 1.89 1.52 3.20
(+23.8 pct) (+11.0 pct)
(+1.6%) Recurring 1.75
1.33 2.83
(+31.6 pct) (+11.6 pct) (+2.2%) Net
1.08 914 mln 1.31
(+18.1 pct) (+25.5 pct)
(-11.8%) EPS Y42.95
Y36.37 Y52.08 Annual div
Y18.00 Y18.00
-Q2 div Y9.00 Y9.00
-Q4 div Y9.00
Y9.00
NOTE - Ichinen Holdings Co Ltd offers car maintenance and
leasing services.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9619.TK1.