Oct 31 (Reuters) -
KURARAY CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 185.64
180.78 390.00
(+2.7 pct) (+15.1 pct) (+7.4%)
Operating 29.36 25.46 60.00
(+15.3 pct) (+160.9 pct)
(+13.0%) Recurring 28.98
25.00 58.50
(+15.9 pct) (+165.7 pct) (+14.6%) Net
17.21 13.91 34.00
(+23.7 pct) (+166.5 pct)
(+18.3%) EPS Y49.43
Y39.96 Y97.62 Diluted EPS
Y49.35 Y39.90
Annual div Y33.00
Y27.00
-Q2 div Y16.00 Y13.00
-Q4 div Y14.00
Y17.00
NOTE - Kuraray Co Ltd is a major synthetic fibre maker also
strong in artificial leather and chemicals.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3405.TK1.