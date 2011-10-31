Oct 31 (Reuters) -

POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

119.95 119.89 165.60

(+0.1 pct) (+1.3 pct) Operating 8.78 8.44 12.40

(+4.1 pct) (+23.1 pct) Recurring 9.11 8.36 12.90

(+9.0 pct) (+13.0 pct) Net

5.48 3.78 7.40

(+44.8 pct) (+21.2 pct) EPS

Y99.05 Y73.72 Y133.85

NOTE - Pola Orbis Holdings Inc is the full company name.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4927.TK1.