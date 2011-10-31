Oct 31 (Reuters) -
POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
119.95 119.89 165.60
(+0.1 pct) (+1.3 pct)
Operating 8.78 8.44 12.40
(+4.1 pct) (+23.1 pct)
Recurring 9.11 8.36 12.90
(+9.0 pct) (+13.0 pct) Net
5.48 3.78 7.40
(+44.8 pct) (+21.2 pct) EPS
Y99.05 Y73.72 Y133.85
NOTE - Pola Orbis Holdings Inc is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
