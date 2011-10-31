Oct 31 (Reuters) -
MATSUYA FOODS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 36.07
33.73 75.77
(+6.9 pct) (+10.6 pct) (+7.9%)
Operating 2.56 1.75 5.11
(+46.5 pct) (+97.4 pct)
(+9.4%) Recurring 2.57
1.73 5.10
(+48.2 pct) (+103.5 pct) (+8.4%) Net
1.30 740 mln 2.35
(+75.6 pct) (+112.3 pct)
(+7.9%) EPS Y68.27
Y38.88 Y123.27 Annual div
Y24.00 Y24.00
-Q2 div Y12.00 Y12.00
-Q4 div Y12.00
Y12.00
NOTE - Matsuya Foods Co Ltd is a food chain store operator.
