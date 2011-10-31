Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 31 (Reuters) -
IINO KAIUN KAISHA LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 38.08 38.32 77.00 (-0.6 pct) (+1.4 pct) (+3.4%) Operating loss 42 mln prft 1.53 prft 1.00
(-26.3 pct) (-58.2%) Recurring loss 1.13 prft 718 mln loss 700 mln
(-26.4 pct) Net
loss 687 mln prft 364 mln loss 700 mln
(-40.2 pct)
EPS loss Y6.44 prft Y3.41 loss Y6.56 Annual div -Q2 div nil Y4.00
NOTE - Iino Kaiun Kaisha Ltd operates tankers and specialised cargo carriers.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9119.TK1.
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.