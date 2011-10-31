Oct 31 (Reuters) -
BRAINPAD INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 6 months to Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST H1 LATEST
RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales
379 mln 845 mln 1.73 Operating
42 mln 100 mln 335 mln
Recurring 22 mln 98 mln 332 mln
Net 12 mln 58 mln 197 mln
EPS Y13.83 Y60.28 Y192.00
Diluted EPS Y13.21
NOTE - BrainPad Inc is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
