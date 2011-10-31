Oct 31 (Reuters) -

BRAINPAD INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 6 months to Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST H1 LATEST

RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales

379 mln 845 mln 1.73 Operating

42 mln 100 mln 335 mln Recurring 22 mln 98 mln 332 mln Net 12 mln 58 mln 197 mln EPS Y13.83 Y60.28 Y192.00 Diluted EPS Y13.21

NOTE - BrainPad Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

