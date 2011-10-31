Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 31 (Reuters) -
MITSUBISHI KAKOKI KAISHA LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 14.65 14.11 35.50 (+3.8 pct) (-33.1 pct) (+2.2%) Operating loss 357 mln prft 69 mln prft 400 mln
(-94.4 pct) (-58.3%) Recurring loss 401 mln prft 67 mln prft 350 mln
(-93.3 pct) (-63.7%) Net
loss 266 mln loss 89 mln prft 120 mln
(-75.7%)
EPS loss Y3.37 loss Y1.13 prft Y1.52 Annual div
Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha Ltd is a manufacturer of oil and chemical equipment.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6331.TK1.
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.