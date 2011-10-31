Oct 31 (Reuters) -
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 397.96
430.92 977.00
(-7.6 pct) (+0.2 pct) (-1.2%)
Operating 46.95 75.69 145.00
(-38.0 pct) (+28.1 pct)
(-8.4%) Recurring 32.06
61.48 110.00
(-47.9 pct) (+48.9 pct) (-15.9%) Net
8.78 28.70 55.00
(-69.4 pct) (+44.1 pct)
(-14.4%) EPS Y6.33
Y20.68 Y39.63 Diluted EPS
Y6.32 Y20.67
Annual div Y12.00
Y12.00
-Q2 div Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q4 div Y6.00
Y6.00
NOTE - Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd is a major real estate
company. Owns extensive land and office buildings in central
Tokyo.
