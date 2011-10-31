Oct 31 (Reuters) -
NGK SPARK PLUG CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 139.05
140.87 265.00
(-1.3 pct) (+25.8 pct) (-1.6%)
Operating 15.45 18.32 25.00
(-15.6 pct)
(-13.1%) Recurring 13.54
17.13 24.00
(-21.0 pct) (-12.3%) Net
10.48 14.43 20.00
(-27.4 pct)
(-15.5%) EPS Y48.12
Y66.22 Y91.87 EPS
Y65.63 Annual div
Y22.00
Y22.00
-Q2 div Y11.00 Y11.00
-Q4 div Y11.00
Y11.00
NOTE - NGK Spark Plug Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of spark
plugs and sensors. Spun off from NGK Insulators in 1936.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5334.TK1.