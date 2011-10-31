Oct 31 (Reuters) -
MITSUCHI CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.26 2.36 4.62 9.47 (-4.2 pct) (+15.7 pct) Operating 100 mln 198 mln 288 mln
621 mln
(-49.7 pct) (+21.4 pct)
Recurring 92 mln 184 mln
286 mln 620 mln
(-50.0 pct) (+24.5 pct)
Net 49 mln 100 mln
177 mln 391 mln
(-50.8 pct) (+1.3 pct)
EPS Y19.47 Y39.55
Y70.06 Y154.95
NOTE - Mitsuchi Corp is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3439.TK1.
