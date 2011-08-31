Aug 31 (Reuters) -

ISHII HYOKI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

July 31,2011 July 31,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.60 10.05 Operating loss 2.41 prft 620 mln Recurring loss 2.41 prft 631 mln Net loss 8.10 prft 355 mln

NOTE - Ishii Hyoki Co Ltd holds a major share in machines producing printed circuit boards. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6336.TK1.