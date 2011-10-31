Oct 31 (Reuters) -
AIREX INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.74
1.81 4.00
(-3.7 pct) (-12.0 pct) (+9.8%)
Operating 178 mln 135 mln 330 mln
(+31.7 pct)
(+9.3%) Recurring 182 mln
137 mln 330 mln (+32.9
pct) (+6.7%) Net
131 mln 96 mln 244 mln
(+37.4 pct)
(+799.3%) EPS Y4.49
Y3.26 Y8.30 Diluted EPS
Y2.15 Y1.56
Annual div nil
nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Airex Inc is a major specialised maker of
industrial-use printed circuit boards.
