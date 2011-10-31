Oct 31 (Reuters) -

INFOMART CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

2.44 2.23 3.61

(+9.0 pct) (+4.1 pct) Operating 437 mln 467 mln 637 mln

(-6.4 pct) (-7.6 pct) Recurring 434 mln 467 mln 630 mln

(-7.0 pct) (-7.8 pct) Net 244 mln 270 mln 355 mln

(-9.6 pct) (-8.3 pct) EPS Y6,943.87 Y7,745.50 Y10,080.00 Diluted EPS Y6,634.19 Y7,202.22

NOTE - Infomart Corp is the full company name.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2492.TK1.