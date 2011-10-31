Oct 31 (Reuters) -
INFOMART CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
2.44 2.23 3.61
(+9.0 pct) (+4.1 pct)
Operating 437 mln 467 mln 637 mln
(-6.4 pct) (-7.6 pct)
Recurring 434 mln 467 mln 630 mln
(-7.0 pct) (-7.8 pct)
Net 244 mln 270 mln 355 mln
(-9.6 pct) (-8.3 pct)
EPS Y6,943.87 Y7,745.50 Y10,080.00
Diluted EPS Y6,634.19 Y7,202.22
NOTE - Infomart Corp is the full company name.
