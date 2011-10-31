Oct 31 (Reuters) -
AZIA CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 353 mln
325 mln 650 mln
(+8.8 pct) (+27.3 pct) (+5.4%)
Operating 64 mln 52 mln 70 mln
(+22.2 pct) (+510.6 pct)
(+7.1%) Recurring 64 mln
52 mln 70 mln (+22.5
pct) (+484.9 pct) (+5.0%) Net
64 mln 50 mln 70 mln
(+27.6 pct) (+469.9 pct) (+5.8%)
EPS Y36.67 Y27.23
Y39.73 Shares 2 mln
2 mln Annual div
Y6.00 Y1,000.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y1,000.00
Y6.00
NOTE - Azia Co Ltd is involved in developing Internet
application software.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2352.TK1.