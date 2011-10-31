Oct 31 (Reuters) -

AZIA CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 353 mln 325 mln 650 mln (+8.8 pct) (+27.3 pct) (+5.4%) Operating 64 mln 52 mln 70 mln

(+22.2 pct) (+510.6 pct)

(+7.1%) Recurring 64 mln 52 mln 70 mln (+22.5 pct) (+484.9 pct) (+5.0%) Net

64 mln 50 mln 70 mln

(+27.6 pct) (+469.9 pct) (+5.8%)

EPS Y36.67 Y27.23

Y39.73 Shares 2 mln 2 mln Annual div

Y6.00 Y1,000.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y1,000.00

Y6.00

NOTE - Azia Co Ltd is involved in developing Internet application software.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

