Oct 31 (Reuters) -
INFORMATION DEVELOPMENT CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 7.73
8.04 16.10
(-3.9 pct) (-6.8 pct) (-2.1%)
Operating 328 mln 419 mln 630 mln
(-21.6 pct) (-15.0 pct)
(-24.9%) Recurring 338 mln
452 mln 650 mln (-25.1
pct) (-6.5 pct) (-27.2%) Net
174 mln 234 mln 470 mln
(-25.8 pct) (+3.6 pct)
(+5.1%) EPS Y23.44
Y31.59 Y63.28 Annual div
Y21.00 Y19.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y19.00
Y21.00
NOTE - Information Development Co Ltd develops computer
software, offers systems integration services.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
