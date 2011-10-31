Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Oct 31 (Reuters) -
AS ONE CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 22.15 21.15 47.63 (+4.7 pct) (+2.5 pct) (+4.6%) Operating 2.62 2.12 5.60
(+23.4 pct) (-16.2 pct) (+16.5%) Recurring 2.08 2.13 4.92 (-2.4 pct) (-15.5 pct) (+4.0%) Net
1.24 1.11 2.83
(+10.9 pct) (-23.7 pct) (+13.4%) EPS Y64.50 Y57.29 Y147.67 Annual div
Y44.00 Y39.00 -Q2 div Y20.00 Y21.00
-Q4 div Y18.00
Y24.00
NOTE - As One Corp is a wholesaler of industrial machines.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7476.TK1.
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: