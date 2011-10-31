Oct 31 (Reuters) -

MACNICA INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 97.23 93.45 200.00 (+4.0 pct) (+31.9 pct) (+6.1%) Operating 3.86 2.98 7.00

(+29.6 pct) (+167.4 pct) (+10.1%) Recurring 3.25 3.16 6.40 (+3.0 pct) (+127.3 pct) (+0.1%) Net

1.57 2.15 3.48

(-27.0 pct) (+237.8 pct) (-22.3%) EPS Y88.49 Y121.26 Y196.57 Annual div

Y40.00 Y30.00 -Q2 div Y20.00 Y15.00

-Q4 div Y15.00

Y20.00

NOTE - Macnica Inc is an independent semiconductor trading house.

