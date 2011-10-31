Oct 31 (Reuters) -
MACNICA INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 97.23
93.45 200.00
(+4.0 pct) (+31.9 pct) (+6.1%)
Operating 3.86 2.98 7.00
(+29.6 pct) (+167.4 pct)
(+10.1%) Recurring 3.25
3.16 6.40
(+3.0 pct) (+127.3 pct) (+0.1%) Net
1.57 2.15 3.48
(-27.0 pct) (+237.8 pct)
(-22.3%) EPS Y88.49
Y121.26 Y196.57 Annual div
Y40.00 Y30.00
-Q2 div Y20.00 Y15.00
-Q4 div Y15.00
Y20.00
NOTE - Macnica Inc is an independent semiconductor trading
house.
