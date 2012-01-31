HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 15 at 10:15 A.M. EST/1515 GMT
Feb 15 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
Jan 31 (Reuters) -
TELLA INC
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.32 1.38 Operating
71 mln 40 mln Recurring 52 mln 19 mln Net 16 mln 7 mln
NOTE - Tella Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2191.TK1.
Feb 15 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
Feb 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 15 Activist hedge fund Voce Capital Management LLC on Wednesday nominated four candidates for election to Air Methods Corp's board, as it stepped up efforts to turnaround the medical helicopter company.