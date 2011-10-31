Oct 31 (Reuters) -

UP GARAGE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.72 2.46 5.59 (+10.7 pct) (0.0 pct) (+11.5%) Operating 88 mln 30 mln 111 mln

(+190.3 pct) (-55.3 pct) (-32.7%) Recurring 92 mln 29 mln 107 mln (+209.6 pct) (-54.9 pct) (-34.0%) Net

prft 47 mln loss 6 mln prft 57 mln

(-20.8%)

EPS prft Y3,944.41 loss Y476.58 prft Y4,773.87 Shares 16,990 16,990 Annual div

Y1,500.00 Y1,500.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y1,500.00 Y1,500.00

NOTE - UP Garage Co Ltd sells used-parts for cars and motorbikes.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

