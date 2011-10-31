Oct 31 (Reuters) -
QOL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 31.72
29.44 70.38
(+7.7 pct) (+7.3 pct) (+15.5%)
Operating 1.43 934 mln 3.63
(+53.1 pct) (+58.1 pct)
(+29.3%) Recurring 1.44
937 mln 3.59 (+53.4
pct) (+56.5 pct) (+27.8%) Net
646 mln 334 mln 1.81
(+93.3 pct) (+39.8 pct)
(+59.2%) EPS Y2,610.92
Y1,350.92 Y7,314.40 Annual div
Y2,175.00 Y1,700.00
-Q2 div Y1,450.00 Y500.00
-Q4 div Y1,200.00
Y725.00
NOTE - Qol Co Ltd is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
