Oct 31 (Reuters) -

QOL CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 31.72 29.44 70.38 (+7.7 pct) (+7.3 pct) (+15.5%) Operating 1.43 934 mln 3.63

(+53.1 pct) (+58.1 pct) (+29.3%) Recurring 1.44 937 mln 3.59 (+53.4 pct) (+56.5 pct) (+27.8%) Net

646 mln 334 mln 1.81

(+93.3 pct) (+39.8 pct) (+59.2%) EPS Y2,610.92 Y1,350.92 Y7,314.40 Annual div

Y2,175.00 Y1,700.00 -Q2 div Y1,450.00 Y500.00

-Q4 div Y1,200.00

Y725.00

NOTE - Qol Co Ltd is the full company name.

