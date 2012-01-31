Jan 31 (Reuters) -

NICHIA STEEL WORKS LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 27.74 28.23 Operating 180 mln 389 mln Recurring 602 mln 737 mln Net loss 60 mln prft 50 mln

NOTE - Nichia Steel Works Ltd is a producer of secondary and teritiary products of wire rods and iron sheets. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5658.TK1.