Aug 31 (Reuters) -

ACCESS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

July 31,2011 July 31,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.40 6.00 Operating loss 482 mln loss 1.40 Recurring loss 553 mln loss 1.40 Net loss 1.12 loss 1.85 NOTE - Access Co Ltd is a major developer of software for personal digital assistants, mobile phones. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4813.TK1.