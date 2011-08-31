BRIEF-Gray completes refinancing of senior credit facility
* Gray Television Inc- Refinancing is expected to reduce cash interest expense by approximately $3.8 million annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 31 (Reuters) -
ACCESS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
July 31,2011 July 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.40 6.00 Operating loss 482 mln loss 1.40 Recurring loss 553 mln loss 1.40 Net loss 1.12 loss 1.85 NOTE - Access Co Ltd is a major developer of software for personal digital assistants, mobile phones. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4813.TK1.
HELSINKI, Feb 7 Elevator maker Kone launched new maintenance offers on Tuesday as the Finnish company seeks growth from services in the highly competitive elevator industry.
* New Relic announces third quarter of fiscal year 2017 results