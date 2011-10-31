Oct 31 (Reuters) -
PROTO CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 14.73
14.13 31.14
(+4.2 pct) (+14.7 pct) (+8.2%)
Operating 2.88 3.36 6.30
(-14.3 pct) (+8.1 pct)
(+3.1%) Recurring 2.90
3.39 6.33
(-14.7 pct) (+8.2 pct) (-0.7%) Net
1.64 1.94 3.74
(-15.5 pct) (+4.9 pct)
(+17.1%) EPS Y157.01
Y185.81 Y357.93 Annual div
Y85.00 Y75.00
-Q2 div Y42.50 Y37.50
-Q4 div Y37.50
Y42.50
NOTE - Proto Corp publishes information magazines on used
cars.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4298.TK1.