Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 31 (Reuters) -
NIPPON CHEMI-CON CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 56.90 65.64 122.00 (-13.3 pct) (+35.9 pct) (-4.5%) Operating 2.09 4.02 4.70
(-48.0 pct) (-42.4%) Recurring 1.23 2.78 4.00 (-55.7 pct) (-40.7%) Net
loss 789 mln prft 1.66 prft 1.50 (-54.5%) EPS loss Y5.55 prft Y11.65 prft Y10.54 Annual div -Q2 div
nil nil
NOTE - Nippon Chemi-con Corp is a manufacturer of aluminium electrolytic capacitors.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6997.TK1.
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.