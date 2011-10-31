Oct 31 (Reuters) -
TDK CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 417.16
442.23 820.00
(-5.7 pct) (+14.6 pct) (-6.4%)
Operating 13.79 37.19 35.00
(-62.9 pct) (+588.4 pct)
(-45.1%) Pretax 10.68
34.64 30.00
(-69.2 pct) (-50.1%) Net
6.72 26.12 20.00
(-74.3 pct)
(-55.8%) EPS Y52.09
Y202.46 Y155.03 Diluted EPS
Y52.03 Y202.28
Annual div Y80.00
Y80.00
-Q2 div Y40.00 Y40.00
-Q4 div Y40.00
Y40.00
NOTE - TDK Corp is a major maker of magnetic tapes and
electronic parts such as ferrite cores..
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
securities and Exchange Commission.)
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6762.TK1.