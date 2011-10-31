Oct 31 (Reuters) -
BENESSE HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 207.68
205.13 421.90
(+1.2 pct) (+1.9 pct) (+2.2%)
Operating 24.71 28.71 33.80
(-13.9 pct) (+4.3 pct)
(-21.2%) Recurring 25.29
29.40 34.30
(-14.0 pct) (+4.3 pct) (-23.3%) Net
13.27 15.72 18.30
(-15.6 pct) (+6.3 pct)
(-11.1%) EPS Y135.52
Y159.22 Y188.25 EPS
Y159.16 Annual div
Y95.00
Y95.00
-Q2 div Y47.50 Y47.50
-Q4 div Y47.50
Y47.50
NOTE - Benesse Holdings Inc provides distance-learning
courses.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9783.TK1.