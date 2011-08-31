Aug 31 (Reuters) -

ACCESS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jan 31, 2012 Jan 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.40 12.98 17.00 (-50.7 pct) (+88.0 pct) (-32.3%) Operating loss 482 mln prft 1.46 prft 1.60 (-64.6%) Recurring loss 553 mln prft 1.50 prft 1.60

(-62.9%) Net

loss 1.12 loss 542 mln prft 250 mln (-40.9%) EPS loss Y2,847.71 loss Y1,385.03 prft Y637.72 Annual div -Q2 div

nil nil

NOTE - Access Co Ltd is a major developer of software for personal digital assistants, mobile phones.

