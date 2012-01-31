Goldman to invest $95 mln in ad firm MDC Partners
Feb 15 Advertising and communications company MDC Partners Inc said on Wednesday Goldman Sachs Group Inc would invest $95 million and would get a seat on its board.
Jan 31 (Reuters) -
SHINMAYWA INDUSTRIES LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 109.00 109.00 Operating 1.55 1.00 Recurring 1.35 800 mln Net loss 900 mln prft 500 mln
NOTE - ShinMaywa Industries Ltd is a leading maker of special-duty motor vehicles. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7224.TK1.
VIENNA, Feb 15 Grumpy waiter service is as traditional as apple strudel in Vienna, but a cafe in one of the city's most recognisable landmarks has caused disquiet with what seems to be an Austrian first: charging customers for charging their phones.
* NBCU to buy Euronews stake through reserved shares sale-source