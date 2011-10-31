Oct 31 (Reuters) -
YUTAKA FOODS CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 11.42
10.63 21.80
(+7.5 pct) (-5.4 pct) (+0.7%)
Operating 836 mln 909 mln 1.75
(-8.1 pct) (-4.0 pct)
(+1.3%) Recurring 887 mln
963 mln 1.85 (-7.8
pct) (-3.0 pct) (+1.8%) Net
523 mln 581 mln 1.09
(-9.9 pct) (-1.2 pct)
(+2.2%) EPS Y59.60
Y66.17 Y124.11 Shares 9
mln 9 mln Annual div
Y40.00
Y40.00
-Q2 div Y20.00 Y20.00
-Q4 div Y20.00
Y20.00
NOTE - Yutaka Foods Corp is medium-size soy sauce maker.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2806.TK1.