Oct 31 (Reuters) -

YUTAKA FOODS CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 11.42 10.63 21.80 (+7.5 pct) (-5.4 pct) (+0.7%) Operating 836 mln 909 mln 1.75

(-8.1 pct) (-4.0 pct)

(+1.3%) Recurring 887 mln 963 mln 1.85 (-7.8 pct) (-3.0 pct) (+1.8%) Net

523 mln 581 mln 1.09

(-9.9 pct) (-1.2 pct) (+2.2%) EPS Y59.60 Y66.17 Y124.11 Shares 9 mln 9 mln Annual div

Y40.00 Y40.00 -Q2 div Y20.00 Y20.00

-Q4 div Y20.00

Y20.00

NOTE - Yutaka Foods Corp is medium-size soy sauce maker.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

