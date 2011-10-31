Oct 31 (Reuters) -

FUKUDA DENSHI CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 42.63 43.36 90.00 (-1.7 pct) (+4.3 pct) (-0.2%) Operating 4.17 4.10 8.10

(+1.6 pct) (+46.3 pct)

(+1.0%) Recurring 4.39 4.13 8.10 (+6.3 pct) (+42.4 pct) (+0.8%) Net

2.61 2.45 4.20

(+6.9 pct) (+119.5 pct) (+2.2%) EPS Y151.99 Y132.41 Y244.23 Annual div

Y80.00 Y80.00 -Q2 div Y40.00 Y40.00

-Q4 div Y40.00

Y40.00

NOTE - Fukuda Denshi Co Ltd is a medical electronics equipment maker strong in electrocardiographs.

