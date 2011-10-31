Oct 31 (Reuters) -
FUKUDA DENSHI CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 42.63
43.36 90.00
(-1.7 pct) (+4.3 pct) (-0.2%)
Operating 4.17 4.10 8.10
(+1.6 pct) (+46.3 pct)
(+1.0%) Recurring 4.39
4.13 8.10
(+6.3 pct) (+42.4 pct) (+0.8%) Net
2.61 2.45 4.20
(+6.9 pct) (+119.5 pct)
(+2.2%) EPS Y151.99
Y132.41 Y244.23 Annual div
Y80.00 Y80.00
-Q2 div Y40.00 Y40.00
-Q4 div Y40.00
Y40.00
NOTE - Fukuda Denshi Co Ltd is a medical electronics
equipment maker
strong in electrocardiographs.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6960.TK1.