Oct 31 (Reuters) -
NABTESCO CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 97.67
79.10 200.90
(+23.5 pct) (+34.7 pct) (+18.7%)
Operating 12.23 9.46 22.90
(+29.4 pct) (+280.9 pct)
(+13.3%) Recurring 13.20
10.32 24.90
(+27.9 pct) (+266.4 pct) (+11.3%) Net
8.35 5.91 15.10
(+41.2 pct) (+866.1 pct)
(+12.8%) EPS Y66.06
Y46.79 Y119.43 Diluted EPS
Y66.03 Y46.77
Annual div Y34.00
Y25.00
-Q2 div Y17.00 Y9.00
-Q4 div Y16.00
Y17.00
NOTE - Nabtesco Corp , created in September 2003, takes
under its wings machinery makers Teijin Seiki and Nabco.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6268.TK1.