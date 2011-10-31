Oct 31 (Reuters) -
WACOAL HOLDINGS CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 87.82
85.88 171.00
(+2.3 pct) (+5.3 pct) (+3.2%)
Operating 8.12 6.15 9.50
(+32.0 pct) (+62.4 pct)
(+123.3%) Pretax 8.05
5.33 9.20
(+50.9 pct) (+78.9 pct) (+146.1%) Net
4.63 2.78 5.40
(+66.3 pct) (+34.5 pct)
(+106.5%) EPS Y32.84
Y19.70 Y38.34 Diluted EPS
Y32.81 Y19.68
Annual div Y23.00
Y20.00
-Q4 div Y20.00 Y23.00
NOTE - Wacoal Holdings Corp is a top-ranked maker of
women's underwear.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
securities and Exchange Commission.)
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3591.TK1.