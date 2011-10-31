Oct 31 (Reuters) -
USHIO INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 75.10
70.43 155.00
(+6.6 pct) (+26.7 pct) (+6.8%)
Operating 6.51 7.84 13.00
(-17.0 pct) (+236.1 pct)
(-7.4%) Recurring 6.85
8.42 15.00
(-18.7 pct) (+146.9 pct) (-13.6%) Net
4.56 5.77 10.00
(-20.9 pct) (+90.1 pct)
(+4.4%) EPS Y34.34
Y43.21 Y75.74 Annual div
Y24.00 Y22.00
-Q4 div Y22.00 Y24.00
NOTE - Ushio Inc is a major maker of halogen and other
industrial-use lamps.
